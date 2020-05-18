Payfair (PFR) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,137.00

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Payfair has a total market cap of $24,350.86 and approximately $1,137.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Payfair token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Payfair has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042531 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.44 or 0.03372194 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00053750 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031142 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair (CRYPTO:PFR) is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Payfair is payfair.io . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

