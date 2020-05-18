Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Paypal by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 66,014 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,074 shares of company stock worth $29,915,804. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.15.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.24. 8,576,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,811,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.47, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $149.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day moving average of $110.37.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

