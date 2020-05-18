Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Stock Price Up 5.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)’s stock price was up 5.9% on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $18.50 to $21.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Perspecta traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.28, approximately 706,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,160,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Get Perspecta alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $97,161.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,424 shares of company stock valued at $232,378 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRSP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Perspecta by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 79,853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Perspecta by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30.

About Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP)

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.