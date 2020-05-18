Peter M. Mavoides Sells 20,000 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $228,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,418.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.23. 1,142,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $29.34.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 4.24%. On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
