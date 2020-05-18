Peter M. Mavoides Sells 20,000 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $228,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,418.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.23. 1,142,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 4.24%. On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

