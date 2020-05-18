Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 30.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after purchasing an additional 221,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $38.07. 21,474,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,522,885. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a market cap of $209.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

