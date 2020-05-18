Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 1,657.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,858 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 207,811 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,658 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,225,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,170,000 after buying an additional 621,011 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,085,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,806,000 after buying an additional 153,387 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $106,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $403,104.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.57 per share, with a total value of $1,271,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

NYSE:PLNT traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,162,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,048. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $67.09.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

