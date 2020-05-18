Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Get Power Integrations alerts:

POWI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.20.

NASDAQ:POWI traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.42. 327,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,204. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average is $95.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 806 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $75,764.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 753 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $61,241.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,775 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,160.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,590 shares of company stock worth $5,114,273. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.