PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at B. Riley

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $4.75 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on PWFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerFleet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on PowerFleet in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PowerFleet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.55.
Shares of NASDAQ PWFL traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $4.10. 206,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,262. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.00.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,300,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,849,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PowerFleet Company Profile
There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc
