PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at B. Riley

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $4.75 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PWFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerFleet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on PowerFleet in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PowerFleet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $4.10. 206,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,262. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that PowerFleet will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,300,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,849,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet Company Profile

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.