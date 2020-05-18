PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PPD Inc. is a contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. PPD Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

PPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPD from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PPD from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PPD from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.79.

Shares of PPD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 317,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,971. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.01. PPD has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion and a PE ratio of 28.43.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. PPD’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PPD will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in PPD during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in PPD during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPD during the first quarter valued at $122,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PPD during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPD during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

