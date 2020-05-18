Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CEO Glenn J. Williams Sells 3,000 Shares

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $302,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,343 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,240.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Primerica stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.21. The stock had a trading volume of 134,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,377. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $138.05.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.77 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair upgraded Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.