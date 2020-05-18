Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) is TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 167,700 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for 1.8% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Progressive worth $148,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,703,000 after buying an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $13,551,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 19,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 46.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.62. 3,309,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,118. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. B. Riley downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

