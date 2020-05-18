Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Raised by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Prologis by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 73.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.83. 3,123,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582,038. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.98. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

