ProVise Management Group LLC Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.2% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 31,571,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,763,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $162.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura reduced their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

