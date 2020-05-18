Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of PRPL stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.94. 4,512,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 528.14%. The firm had revenue of $122.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 322.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

