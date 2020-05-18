QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $846,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.17 on Monday, hitting $79.94. 13,190,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,425,394. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

