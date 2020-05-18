Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Get Quanterix alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Quanterix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Quanterix from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanterix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of QTRX stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $25.31. 105,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,720. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 70.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, SVP Mark T. Roskey sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $45,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,758 over the last ninety days. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,693,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quanterix by 15.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Quanterix by 32.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 269,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 65,295 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Quanterix by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 171,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Quanterix by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanterix (QTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.