Quasarcoin (QAC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,341.00

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $436,628.69 and $3,341.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00046326 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,424,476 coins and its circulating supply is 168,424,476 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.