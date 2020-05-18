Quest Diagnostics Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

Quest Diagnostics has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Quest Diagnostics has a dividend payout ratio of 48.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $7.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.08. 2,406,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,197. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,738 shares in the company, valued at $51,460,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,656,119 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.78.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.