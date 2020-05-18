Raymond James Increases Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$225.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s FY2021 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BYD. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$163.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Sunday. Cormark decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$235.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Boyd Group Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$180.00 price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$203.00.

Get Boyd Group Income Fund alerts:

Shares of TSE:BYD traded up C$8.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$200.92. The stock had a trading volume of 105,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.48. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$125.01 and a 1 year high of C$231.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$174.66.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$585.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 6.2300003 EPS for the current year.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.