Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Acadian Timber (ADN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Acadian Timber (TSE: ADN) in the last few weeks:

5/8/2020 – Acadian Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Acadian Timber was given a new C$15.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Acadian Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

4/30/2020 – Acadian Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

4/30/2020 – Acadian Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

4/16/2020 – Acadian Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

4/7/2020 – Acadian Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Acadian Timber was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$20.00.

3/30/2020 – Acadian Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

Shares of TSE:ADN traded down C$0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,973. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.66. Acadian Timber Corp has a 12 month low of C$11.11 and a 12 month high of C$18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $223.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.58). The company had revenue of C$31.41 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber Corp will post 1.2000001 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

