Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Acadian Timber (ADN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Acadian Timber (TSE: ADN) in the last few weeks:
- 5/8/2020 – Acadian Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2020 – Acadian Timber was given a new C$15.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2020 – Acadian Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.00.
- 4/30/2020 – Acadian Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$15.00 to C$14.00.
- 4/30/2020 – Acadian Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$15.00 to C$14.00.
- 4/16/2020 – Acadian Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00.
- 4/7/2020 – Acadian Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2020 – Acadian Timber was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$20.00.
- 3/30/2020 – Acadian Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.00.
Shares of TSE:ADN traded down C$0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,973. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.66. Acadian Timber Corp has a 12 month low of C$11.11 and a 12 month high of C$18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $223.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93.
Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.58). The company had revenue of C$31.41 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber Corp will post 1.2000001 earnings per share for the current year.
