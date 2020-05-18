Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

REPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Recro Pharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on Recro Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Recro Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Recro Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of REPH stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 972,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,536. The stock has a market cap of $102.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $19.21.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.30). Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $21.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Geraldine Henwood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $657,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,014.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recro Pharma (REPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.