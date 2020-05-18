Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Remark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Remark stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 45,569,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,174,079. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $85.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Remark by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Remark by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 435,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Remark by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 518,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

