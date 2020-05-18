Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,770 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $53,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 1.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 13.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 659,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after buying an additional 76,677 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 80,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $2,357,767.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,506.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $93,933.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,508.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rexnord stock traded up $2.62 on Monday, hitting $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,518. Rexnord Corp has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

RXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

