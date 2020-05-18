Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

RBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, May 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.94.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.16. 10,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.15%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $541,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,091 shares in the company, valued at $502,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $686,750.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,750.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $3,098,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after buying an additional 211,352 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 59,106 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 382,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after buying an additional 37,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

