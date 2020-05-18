RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target Cut to $23.00

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $46.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RMR. BidaskClub raised shares of RMR Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RMR Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.90.

RMR stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.60. 75,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,197. The company has a market capitalization of $801.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.41. RMR Group has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $52.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $140.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RMR Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RMR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RMR Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of RMR Group by 168.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RMR Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

