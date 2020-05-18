Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.42. 91,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The company has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.67.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.816 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 22,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

