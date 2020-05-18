Royal Bank of Canada Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$76.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GRT.UN. CIBC increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.25 to C$71.50 in a research note on Sunday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of GRT.UN stock traded up C$1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$65.65. The company had a trading volume of 218,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.78. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$40.77 and a twelve month high of C$74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.79.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

