Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

Nomura reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Nomura currently has a $230.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $217.00 price objective (up previously from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.65.

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,437. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.85. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,100,000 after purchasing an additional 605,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 60.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,874,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,905 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,523,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,715,000 after purchasing an additional 353,301 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 902,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,278,000 after purchasing an additional 136,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,158,000 after purchasing an additional 63,996 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

