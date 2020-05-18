SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 100.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,368 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $21,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $5.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $289.33. 847,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,811. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $199.22 and a 12 month high of $317.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.26 and a 200-day moving average of $260.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,582.55 and a beta of 0.39.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Several analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 65,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.02, for a total transaction of $19,373,982.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,814,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Carr sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.85, for a total transaction of $1,606,655.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,753.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,393 shares of company stock valued at $77,316,696. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

