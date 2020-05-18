Schnieders Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novocure were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,179,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,360,000 after buying an additional 274,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,614,000 after buying an additional 53,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,380,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,349,000 after buying an additional 734,475 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 984,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,002,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter worth $65,536,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novocure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,756. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.16. Novocure Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $101.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVCR. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Novocure in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $102,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 18,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,534,573.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,676 shares in the company, valued at $10,605,664.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,631 shares of company stock worth $9,624,374. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.