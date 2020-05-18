Schnieders Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,672,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 744.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674,728 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,659 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Cfra increased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,818,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,134,493. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

