Schnieders Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,858 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 65,234 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 97,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE APTS traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 750,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,229. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($3.68). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APTS. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. National Securities lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Daniel M. Dupree purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $100,360.00. Also, insider Joel T. Murphy purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 80,370 shares of company stock worth $687,891. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.