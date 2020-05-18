Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,042,010,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Water Works by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,090,000 after buying an additional 491,590 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in American Water Works by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,819,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,053,000 after buying an additional 234,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,785,000 after buying an additional 144,328 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 354.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,006,000 after buying an additional 1,492,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.90.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.51. The company had a trading volume of 931,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,896. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,395. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.