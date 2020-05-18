Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $45.06. 26,964,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,727,754. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

