Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $275,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Xcel Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,781,000 after buying an additional 8,116,737 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Xcel Energy by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $16,220,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on XEL. Cfra increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

XEL traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.13. 2,177,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,038. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.64. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

