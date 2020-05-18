Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $299,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $83.50 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

NYSE:ED traded up $2.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average of $86.58.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

