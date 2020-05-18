Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,698,000 after buying an additional 910,767 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,254,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,930,000 after purchasing an additional 239,749 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,008,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,982 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,648,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,676,000 after purchasing an additional 873,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,156,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,472,000 after purchasing an additional 270,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.31. 2,338,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.22. Outfront Media Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.40 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

OUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Outfront Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

