Schnieders Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,921 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.5% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 28,755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra cut their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,768,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,370,946. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $356.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.73.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

