Schnieders Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 27.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $853,980,000 after buying an additional 257,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,207,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,354,000 after purchasing an additional 205,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,928,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,959,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $233,472,000 after purchasing an additional 134,674 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,373,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,709. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

