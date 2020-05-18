Schnieders Capital Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,938,000 after acquiring an additional 47,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Shares of EGP traded up $6.02 on Monday, reaching $104.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.52. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $88.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

