Schnieders Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,522,000 after purchasing an additional 598,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,426,000 after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,819,000 after acquiring an additional 161,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,761,000 after acquiring an additional 64,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,297,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,253,855. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $237.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.29 and its 200 day moving average is $209.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

