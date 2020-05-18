Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 1,204 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 59.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

NYSE:WELL traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,162,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,758. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

