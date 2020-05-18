Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 516.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Store Capital by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other news, CEO Christopher H. Volk acquired 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $99,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 32,135 shares of company stock worth $811,558 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,982,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Store Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.41 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

