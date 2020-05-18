Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 147 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,449,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. CIBC decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.86. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $175.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $451,210.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,961.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $106,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,125 shares of company stock worth $9,576,648. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

