Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,336,000 after buying an additional 76,676 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 534,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.60. 9,825,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,846,142. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $53.11. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra raised their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

