Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 147,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,869,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,030,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.39.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

