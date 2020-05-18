Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $4.07 on Monday, hitting $72.87. 8,616,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,374,105. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

