Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 6,451 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in General Mills by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,132,000 after buying an additional 6,182,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $327,257,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,425,000 after buying an additional 2,017,953 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 4,472.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,653,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after buying an additional 1,617,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,365,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,998,000 after buying an additional 1,072,221 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.32.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,334,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,694. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $64.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average of $54.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $214,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,570.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

