Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 7,228 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,194,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.21. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $158.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.50.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $317,723.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,723.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.36, for a total value of $114,612.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,984 shares of company stock worth $15,304,582 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. KeyCorp upped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

