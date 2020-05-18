Schnieders Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 16.9% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXMT. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $22.99. 1,390,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 23.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

